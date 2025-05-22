Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 205.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VEU opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $65.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

