Q4 Earnings Estimate for Transcat Issued By HC Wainwright

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Transcat Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Transcat has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The firm has a market cap of $841.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transcat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Transcat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

