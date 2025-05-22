Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

