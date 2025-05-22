Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHR. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE AHR opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.