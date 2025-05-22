City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,606,000 after purchasing an additional 561,731 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 222,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 2.7%

General Mills stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.