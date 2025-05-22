Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,622 shares of company stock worth $86,956,156 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.