Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases 3,002 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE NVO opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

