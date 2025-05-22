Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,727 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 346,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9%

DFLV stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.