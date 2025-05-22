1,680 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

