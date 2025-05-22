94,922 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. VICI Properties makes up about 1.4% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after buying an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,932,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.