MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $59.69. Approximately 135,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 883,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.87.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.