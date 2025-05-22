City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

NYSE SHOP opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

