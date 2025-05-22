Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 7.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,365,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,172,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

