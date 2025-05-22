Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 7.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,365,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,172,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 3.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.