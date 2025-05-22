City National Bank of Florida MSD Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in MetLife by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,466,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

