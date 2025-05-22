Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.67, but opened at $98.31. Knife River shares last traded at $98.81, with a volume of 6,785 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knife River by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

