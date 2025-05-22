FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 11,352 shares.The stock last traded at $80.74 and had previously closed at $79.98.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

