TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,273,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,732 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMC the metals

TMC the metals Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 164,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $737,783.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,244.83. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TMC the metals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.