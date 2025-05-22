Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 121,290 shares.The stock last traded at $33.63 and had previously closed at $33.80.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Free Report) by 293.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.