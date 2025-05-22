JT Stratford LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

