JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,986 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.