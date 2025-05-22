Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

