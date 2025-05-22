Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

