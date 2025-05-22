Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,694 shares of company stock worth $9,208,342. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

