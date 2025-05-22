JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.