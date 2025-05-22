Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 4,460 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

