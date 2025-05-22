The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Western Union were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 608,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:WU opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

