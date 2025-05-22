First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

