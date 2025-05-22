Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,910,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,744,000 after buying an additional 1,566,776 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

