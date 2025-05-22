Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,292,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.