USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 25,091 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 425.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $270.61 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.60.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

