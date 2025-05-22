Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys 7,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.3%

BABA opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

