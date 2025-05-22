First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,551.43.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,601.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,625.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,011.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.