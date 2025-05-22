Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Target Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

