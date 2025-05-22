Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-9.000 EPS.
Target Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of TGT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
