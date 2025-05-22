Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
