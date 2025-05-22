Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:EL opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.