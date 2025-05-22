Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IVE opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

