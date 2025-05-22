49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.