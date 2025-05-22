Chinese Stocks To Consider – May 21st

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated or domiciled in the People’s Republic of China. They trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and often overseas via American Depositary Receipts. By buying Chinese stocks, investors gain exposure to the performance and growth prospects of China-based companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $21.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,216.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.83. 390,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.04 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 441,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 536,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

