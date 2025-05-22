RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

