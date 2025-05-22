Best Airline Stocks Worth Watching – May 21st

United Airlines, RTX, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, Southwest Airlines, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport services. Their value reflects factors such as passenger demand, fuel costs, labor expenses, route networks and broader economic conditions. Investors watch these stocks for sensitivity to travel trends, regulatory changes and cyclical market shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 15,907,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,929,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,288. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.68. 444,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $253.72.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 3,122,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

