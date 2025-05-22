1,300 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

