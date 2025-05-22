Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

