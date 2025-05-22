Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

