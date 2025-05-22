HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prime Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

PRME stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 165,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,584,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 433,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 774,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

