Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB):
- 5/19/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2025 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.32.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
