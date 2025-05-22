Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB):

5/19/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

