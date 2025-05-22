Research Analysts Set Expectations for Palomar Q3 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Palomar Trading Up 1.5%

Palomar stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,908. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

