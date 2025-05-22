Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CP Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,094,000 after acquiring an additional 104,077 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after purchasing an additional 999,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

