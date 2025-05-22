Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $22.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 5.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.6%

XMHQ opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

