The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3%

TSE:TD opened at C$89.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$90.72. The stock has a market cap of C$157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at C$14,099.50. This represents a 99.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

