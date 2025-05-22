Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

